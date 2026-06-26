Boy on bike hospitalized after being struck by car in Grandville crosswalk

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Police responded to a crash on the 3400 block of Wilson Ave SW near Wedgwood Park at 3:56 p.m. Thursday.



A car struck a boy on a bike in the middle of a crosswalk, according to a release. The boy was significantly injured but is expected to survive. He was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for further care.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle failed to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver was not injured.

The case will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review of applicable charges.

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