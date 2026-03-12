Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body found along Chicago Drive this week identified as man from Lowell

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office 12142024
FOX 17
Posted

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The body found along Chicago Drive earlier this week has been identified, said the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The man's body was found Tuesday around 1:44 p.m. near Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township. At the time the sheriff's office believed the white man in his 20's had been living in the woods nearby.

On Thursday, deputies announced they positively identified the man as a 28-year-old from Lowell. His name wasn't released as part of Thursday's update.

His family has been notified, the sheriff's office said. Investigators do not believe there is any evidence of foul play.

