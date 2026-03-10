Body found in Georgetown Twp.; man believed to be living in woods

GEORGETOWN TWP, Mich. — Someone found a body Tuesday afternoon in Georgetown Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 1:44 p.m. to the 1700 block of Chicago Drive where a white male, appearing to be in his twenties, was found deceased.



It's believed he was living in the wooded area.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not clear and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

