Allegan County homeowner says tornado damage claim remains unresolved more than a year later

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — More than a year after a tornado damaged her Allegan County home, Amy Beth says she is still working through the insurance claims process and waiting for repairs.

"We have interior and exterior damage, we have siding damage, we have fascia and soffit damage, and our screen door, our sliding glass door is also damaged," she said.

According to Beth, she filed a claim with State Farm following the storm but says the process has been challenging.

"It's been a nightmare. We've had probably six adjusters, office adjusters or desk adjusters," she said.

Beth said she has worked with multiple adjusters over the past year. She said State Farm provided approximately $5,100 for repairs, while contractor estimates place the cost of repairing the damage at nearly $90,000.

She also said she has spent nearly $6,000 seeking additional representation and assistance while navigating the dispute.

"We've paid out almost $6,000 now at this point to fight State Farm," she said.

According to Beth, the claim has now entered the appraisal process, a step often used to resolve disagreements over the value of a loss.

While she waits for a decision, she said she remains concerned about the condition of her home.

"It's very stressful. Not knowing our condition of our home, the possible black mold. Our house is continuing to depreciate," she said.

Parts of the home remain covered by tarps as the process continues.

"I just want my home repaired, and I just think it's really disappointing and sad that you have to fight this hard for something that you pay for every month," Amy Beth said.

State Farm provided the following statement to FOX 17:

"We are continuing to work with our customer, her public adjuster, and her appraiser to resolve any differences.State Farm reviews every claim carefully based on the facts of the loss and the policy terms. We work closely with our customers to provide all benefits available under the policy. On any claim, if a customer has questions, concerns, or additional information they'd like us to consider, we welcome the conversation and will consider any new details they provide. We would encourage them to contact us."

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