Grandparents of Newaygo 5-year-old shot and killed bound over

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The case against a Newaygo County grandparents, charged in the death of their grandson, is moving forward.

Five-year-old Braxton Dykstra died back in April.

78th District Court says Karl and Theresa Robart waived their preliminary hearing Thursday.

Each is charged with one count of violating Michigan's safe storage law.

Braxton was shot by a 6-year-old relative in the Robarts' Newaygo-area home.

Their case now heads to circuit court, but a date has not been set.

If convicted, each face up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

