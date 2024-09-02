GrandCon 2024 wraps up year 12 at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A walk around GrandCon can thrust you into each of the worlds playing out on the tables.

The 12-year-old gaming convention is a comfort for returning fans with similar interests and it's a warm welcome for someone looking for something new.

"You can learn to play games. You can learn to play trading card games. You can learn to play miniature games," said the owner and creator of GrandCon, Brian Lenz. "There's so many things that you can do while you're here."

When Lenz created GrandCon he wanted an all-inclusive show with a focus on community.

The vendors see it all.

Jack Reedy was there representing Rookies Sportscards.

He said, "It's one thing for me to sell them on it, but then I can hold it up and be like: Is this a good game? And I'll get a reaction. 'Oh, yeah, I love that game.'"

Sometimes it's just a place to hang out.

Graham Fisher was there with friends playing Settlers of Catan when we spoke with him.

"I want to play board games with people, and it's not easy to find just some random people to play," he said.

Whether it's a game of strategy or luck, the same thing happens for everyone playing the game.

"It gives you that table interaction that a lot of us get away from these days," Lenz shared. "So being able to sit down with some friends or make new friends is a wonderful thing."

To learn more about GrandCon and to sign up for updates on 2025's event, click here.

