Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians holds annual Spring Celebration

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians held its annual Spring Celebration featuring outdoor fun and friendly competition.

"We're holding our Spring Celebration duck race, and it's an event we hold every year for the children," said Francis Compo, Vice Chairperson for the Grand River Bands.

The event also included a scavenger hunt, homemade boat races, and chances for kids to win brand-new bikes.

Compo said her favorite part is seeing people she hasn't seen in a long time return with their families. "They remember being a kid and coming here to the duck race and having lots of fun, and so now they're bringing their kids and their grandkids, and they travel from all over the state to be here," she said.

Organizers said the celebration is a way to bring the community together and celebrate children. The Grand River Band's current membership resides in Kent, Muskegon, and Oceana counties.

