Zeeland mom celebrates Mary Free Bed graduation after surviving head-on crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Zeeland mother of five who survived a head-on car crash in Atlanta graduated from and left the hospital Wednesday.

Kate Klamer had been rehabilitating at Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids after the devastating crash back in October.

The family of seven was driving through the night on I-75— en route to a vacation in Florida— when a wrong-way driver entered their lane and hit the family’s GMC head-on.

Kate suffered the most injuries in the crash—a fractured neck, broken ribs, bruised lungs and an ear laceration, among others.

Her sons, Joshua, Levi and Zeke were “shaken up,” and her daughters, Adelyn and Olivia, were taken to a nearby children’s hospital for further treatment.

The five of them suffered a mix of concussions, broken bones and chipped teeth.

Kate’s husband Dave suffered bruised ribs.

The 23-year-old woman who crossed the center line and hit the Klamer family died at the scene, according to police.

Once Kate was stable enough to return home, she went to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital where she recovered for a couple more weeks.

“God was really with us,” Dave Klamer said. “He had wrapped his arms around us.”

