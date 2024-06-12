You’re invited! Grand Rapids breaking ground on Martin Luther King Park transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You’re invited to celebrate the start of something new— The City of Grand Rapids is making major improvements to Martin Luther King Park -- $19.7M-worth.

City and state officials will gather for the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. and they’d like the community to be a part of the day.

Here’s where the money’s going:



New Lodge - Quintupling the space, the new facility will include office space, rentable event and classroom spaces, a gym, and a fitness room.

Quintupling the space, the new facility will include office space, rentable event and classroom spaces, a gym, and a fitness room. New Pool House - Lockers, staff kiosk, restrooms, and individual and family changing rooms will add comfort to the new entrance to the pool deck.

Lockers, staff kiosk, restrooms, and individual and family changing rooms will add comfort to the new entrance to the pool deck. New Playground - Expanding and updating equipment on the southeast corner of the park

Expanding and updating equipment on the southeast corner of the park New Fitness Loop - Will include exercise features along path, constructed on the southwest corner of the park

Will include exercise features along path, constructed on the southwest corner of the park Reconstructed Parking Lot - Adding spaces and accessibility improvements

- Adding spaces and accessibility improvements Relocating, expanding Community Garden

Fuller Ave will close to vehicles between Martin Luther King Jr. St and Watkins St during the construction.

Parking at Martin Luther King Jr. Park will remain accessible—as will on-street parking on Benjamin Ave, Alexander St, and Fuller Ave.

The transformation is funded by a 2019 Parks Millage, the City’s Capital and Third Ward Equity Funds, a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and the American Rescue Plan.