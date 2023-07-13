Young the Giant to perform at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on November 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rock band Young the Giant is coming to Grand Rapids. The band will perform at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on November 11.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Limited VIP ticket options will also be available. Presale tickets are now available.

The event is part of Hope Network Foundation’s “Sounds Like Hope” benefit concert series. The proceeds from the concert will go to help Hope Network provide mental health services to those in need, including those in rural areas who can’t access it anywhere else.

“Over the years, Hope Network has filled essential care gaps across Michigan communities. And the gaps are there because the work is hard,” said Hope Network Foundation Executive Director Erik Wolenberg. “It’s work that society doesn’t always see or celebrate. But at ‘Sounds Like Hope,’ our mission will take center stage. Join us for a great night of music – and a big night of impact.”

Young the Giant’s current band members are Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Payam Doostzadeh, and Francois Comtois.

The band’s first studio album, Young the Giant, was released in 2010. It was followed by Mind over Matter (2014), Home of the Strange (2016), and Mirror Master (2018). Their latest studio album, American Bollywood, was released in 2022.

The Detroit-based indie band Brother Elsey will open the concert.

Young the Giant will perform at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on November 11. Tickets for the concert will be available to purchase on Live Nation.

