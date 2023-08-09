'Young Justice' star Jason Spisak will be a guest at Grand Rapids Comic Con

Young Justice star Jason Spisak is coming to West Michigan. Grand Rapids Comic Con has announced that Spisak will be a guest at the upcoming event, which will be held November 3-5 at the DeVos Place.

Spisak voiced Kid Flash/Wally West in the first two seasons of Young Justice. Kid Flash was the sidekick of The Flash/Barry Allen. Young Justice follows a group of younger superheroes who are mentored by the Justice League. Along with Kid Flash, the original team consisted of Robin/Dick Grayson (Jesse McCartney), Aqualad/Kaldur’ahm (Khary Payton), Superboy/Conner Kent (Nolan North), Miss Martian/M’gann M’orzz (Danica McKellar) and Artemis Crock (Stephanie Lemelin).

Wally later sacrificed himself at the end of the second season. After Wally’s death, Bart Allen (Jason Marsden) took up the mantle of Kid Flash.

When Young Justice returned for a third season, Spisak began voicing Forager, an alien from New Genesis who later joined the superhero team.

One of Spisak’s other roles was Razer in Green Lantern: The Animated Series. Razer was initially introduced as a villain and a member of the evil Red Lantern Corps. However, he later joined Green Lantern/Hal Jordan (Josh Keaton), Kilowog (Kevin Michael Richardson), and Aya (Grey DeLisle) in helping to protect the galaxy. Spisak later reprised the role of Razer in an episode of Young Justice.

Spisak’s other work includes voicing Lux Bonteri in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Justin Hammer in Avengers Assemble, and Silco in Arcane.

More information on the event can be found on its website.

