Yard waste drop-off sites open as Kent Co. residents, businesses clean up storm damage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drop-off sites for yard waste and debris are available to Kent County residents in the wake of Thursday night’s tornado.

The city of Grand Rapids says its drop-off site is open 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

We’re told the service is available only to residents of Grand Rapids. Bring an ID. Yard waste must be kept loose or in paper bags. The city does not allow plastic bags.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced it is closed Friday. Indoor areas remain open to the public. Check with their website for updates.

