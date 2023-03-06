Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Wyoming man accused in GR shooting death of Ju’qwon Calvin found guilty

Scene of May 2021 shooting death of Ju'Qwon Calvin
FOX 17
Scene of May 2021 shooting death of Ju'Qwon Calvin
Posted at 1:48 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:54:33-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of killing another man in Grand Rapids nearly two years ago was found guilty.

Ju’qwon Lamar Calvin was shot and killed near Prince Street and Alto Avenue on May 29, 2021, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Court records show 20-year-old Khavaree Nash from Wyoming was convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday, March 1.

We’re told Nash was also found guilty on various weapons-related charges stemming from a 2022 incident.

Nash is scheduled to be sentenced April 19.

RELATED: Skunk encounter leads GR police to suspected murder weapon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather