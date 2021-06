GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The teenager shot and killed over the weekend in Grand Rapids has been identified.

Ju’qwon Lamar Calvin, 15, was killed early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Prince Street SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information may contact GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.