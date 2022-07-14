Wreath-laying ceremony celebrates President Gerald R. Ford birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President Gerald R. Ford was born on this day 109 years ago.

To mark the day, members of the Ford family held a wreath-laying ceremony at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

The ceremony included a moment of silence, remarks from the family, and the laying of wreaths.

This tradition was started by former first lady Betty Ford shortly after President Ford's death in 2006 and has been held every year since.

A Boy Scout in his youth, President Ford was honored by Boy Scouts of America, West Michigan healthcare workers, members of the National Guard and others.

President Ford is the only president from Michigan.

