World Vision raising money for Africa on World Water Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dan Hoekstra is a member of the Grand Rapids chapter of Team World Vision, an organization focused on making a difference in the lives and drinking water of others, one step at a time.

“Recognizing the blessings that we've been given,” Dan says, “and hopefully that attitude of trying to kind of give back.”

That blessing is clean, easily accessible water, something that Dan says some aren't as fortunate to have.

“Seven hundred million people don't have access to clean water,” he says, “and they constantly have to go and… and walk miles and miles and hope that the water is clean.”

This fall, he'll be one of many running a half marathon with a personal goal of raising $15,000 for the cause.

“It's nice to be fit and feel in shape, but knowing that there's this, you know, there's an underlying reason for it,” Dan tells us. “And part of the reason for that is to raise this awareness.”

But on national World Water Day, there's an even bigger goal for all chapters of Team World Vision combined.

“We are aiming and believing that we are going to be able to hit the goal of $1.5 million raised in one day for clean water, which is for 30,000 people,” says Team World Vision Director Mallory Wood. She says the organization has done a bulk of its work in Africa and Central America, helping provide clean water through wells, drill rigs and solar pumps.

All donations from Tuesday will be matched to help reach their number...and more people in need.

“We are continuing asking people who are our friends and our family members to donate, to be out there, be someone that gives money for someone to have clean water for their entire life,” says Mallory.

The team director says $50 is all it takes to give one person clean water for life. Although the matching of donations ends Tuesday night, fundraising continues daily.

