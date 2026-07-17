World Cup watch party moves from Acrisure Amphitheater to Van Andel Arena

Soccer fans with plans to attend Sunday's World Cup watch party at Acrisure Amphitheater will need to head to a new location — Van Andel Arena.

The amphitheater announced the change Friday afternoon, saying existing tickets will still be valid at the new venue.

"Same action, different location. All tickets secured for the event at Acrisure Amphitheater will be honored upon entry at Van Andel Arena. Join us for the match, giveaways, activities and more. Doors are at 2PM, match starts at 3PM," the amphitheater said.

No reason was given for the venue change, but the announcement comes as smoke, mainly from Canada, has engulfed much of West Michigan over the past couple of days.

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