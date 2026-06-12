World Cup Watch Party: Grand Rapids sports bar ranked one of the best in the country

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At SpeakEZ Lounge in Grand Rapids, the soccer matches do not simply play on the televisions, they're surrounded by a culture that loves the beautiful game.

Every four years, the sports bar on Monroe Avenue becomes a hub for fans of the World Cup. Cheers and chants are a constant. They create an atmosphere that rises and falls with the bounce of the ball. Goals are either entirely thrilling or wholly gut-wrenching.

While soccer may be a sport that's more beloved internationally than domestically, the passion for it at the bar transcends borders as flags from various competing countries hang on the ceiling. Even so, when the United States plays, it's standing room only.

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"We are the underdogs," owner Eric Albertson said. "It makes every win so much sweeter and so much more fun."

Recently, SpeakEZ Lounge was ranked by Yelp as the eighth best sports bar in the country, right in time for the World Cup.

"In a city known for its good restaurants, this sports pub really keeps up its food game," reads the review, praising the bar's hoisin beef hash, jerk Cuban sandwiches, and vegan-friendly options that "rival any gastropub."

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Albertson believes the recognition is "a testament not to SpeakEZ, but to the fans and friends" who routinely pack the bar to watch their favorite teams.

Every minute of every game of the World Cup will be broadcast at the bar, including the United States' opener against Paraguay at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

"We have a strong team in a fairly favorable draw," Albertson said. "Do not sleep on anyone in our group, but I do expect us to be able to possibly go on a little bit of a run."

"The Golden Generation is here, and I believe in them."

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