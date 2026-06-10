World Cup Watch Party: Midwest United FC to host free, family event for Team USA's first match

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A watch party for Team USA's first match of the World Cup will be held at Midwest United FC on Friday, and all are welcome to attend the free event.

"I love the game, it's a borderline obsession," said Kyle Grew, a coach for the Kentwood-based soccer club that trains and develops boys and girls all the way up to the semi-pro level.

"There's games at 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 12:00 a.m.," Grew said about the World Cup. "If there is a day where I don't have anything, I will be on the couch at 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 12:00 a.m., right? That's all I want to do."

Growing the game is important to him. He thinks the every-four-year tradition that brings together the globe's top soccer talent does this better than anyone, or anything, else.

"You get around the people you care about, you get around people you've never met, and a goal gets scored, and you're hugging strangers and high-fiving, and it's just an incredible thing that just brings everyone together."

World Cup Watch Party



What: USA v. Paraguay

Where: Midwest United FC, 3445 36th St SE, Kentwood, MI

When: Friday, June 12, 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Who: All are welcome!

What else? Food trucks, inflatables, kickaround

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