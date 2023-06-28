Women’s Resource Center holds grand opening for new Grand Rapids facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Women’s Resource Center celebrated the grand opening of its new Grand Rapids facility Wednesday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the $2.8 million facility was held on Madison Avenue, with Congresswoman Hillary Scholten in attendance.

CEO Sandra Gaddy says the new center will boost the organization's reach to more women in the area.

“What this building is going to mean is that we are going to be able to serve more women; it's going to reduce the transportation barriers that it has taken for women who would come to our former facility. It will really allow us to expand our work,” says Gaddy. “People see the importance of women in the workplace, and what highlighted over the pandemic we saw when women exited from the workforce; it was a huge gap. And it is essential that we not only create spaces for women but we give them opportunity for advancement; we give them opportunity for development.”

Gaddy adds the new building will accommodate those with disabilities.

The Women's Resource Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube