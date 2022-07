GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is hurt after a shooting in northwest Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Sixth Street and Alpine Avenue at around 1 a.m.

We’re told the adult woman was found with a gunshot wound.

GRPD says her injuries are non-life threatening.

