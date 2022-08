GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is hurt after being shot inside a Grand Rapids barbershop Wednesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the incident occurred on Eastern Avenue and Oakdale Street at roughly 11 p.m.

Witnesses describe a vehicle driving through the area when someone inside the car opened fire, police say.

We’re told officers found the woman inside the business after the alleged shooting occurred. She has since been taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

