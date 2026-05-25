Woman hit and killed by train in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman died after she was hit by a train Monday morning in Grand Rapids.

The collision happened on tracks near Market Avenue and Wealthy Street just before 11:10 a.m., said the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Detectives did not identify the woman, but said no one else was involved in the situation.

Investigators continued to look into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or send an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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