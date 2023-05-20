Watch Now
Woman falls from building in downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a woman fell from a building in the downtown area Saturday.
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 12:18:41-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a woman fell from a building in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday morning.

At about 9 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to the 100 block of Ionia Avenue, where they discovered a woman who had fallen from a building there. Police told FOX 17 that it's "not clear" whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

GRPD is investigating and intends to release more information as it becomes available.

