Woman dead after stabbing in Grand Rapids, police interview person of interest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating what it believes was a deadly stabbing.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Oakhill Street SE.

They say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a person of interest, a man, is being interviewed.

“Lifesaving measures were attempted, but unfortunately, the victim had succumbed to injuries, pronounced dead here at the scene,” Capt. Terry Dixon, GRPD, told FOX 17 Thursday night. "This is a very tragic incident. Our prayers go to the family."

The person of interest is just that right now— GRPD has not named him a suspect, nor has it announced any arrests.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

GRPD says its Major Case Team is underway.

"We currently have forensics who's standing by on scene to prepare to conduct their portion of the investigation and that's pretty much where we are right now," Capt. Dixon said.

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing; however, Capt. Dixon says the community is not in danger.

If you have any information about the incident, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

