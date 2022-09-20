WMCAT opening doors with tech training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new training program from West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology is helping families find security while expanding the field.

The tuition-free Adult Career Training Program puts students on the path to jobs in cybersecurity, governance, risk, and compliance.

WMCAT says these careers offer median salaries over $100K/year and the field is only growing as information technology becomes inseparable from business.

“We know that right now economic opportunity is in technology,” Jamon Alexander, president + CEO of WMCAT said in a release.

The program is aimed at helping people living below the ALICE threshold— a measurement that looks at how economically stable some one is. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed; meaning (despite employment) an individual or family can't get out of the cycle that pushes people into financial hardships.

The program includes a stipend, access to an emergency fund, and on-site support for their students.

It's a partnership with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and national provider GRC for Intelligent Ecosystems.

You can find out more about a future in cybersecurity here.