Wizarding Weekends coming to John Ball Zoo this month

John Ball Zoo
Posted at 10:54 AM, Sep 07, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is inviting all wizards, witches and muggles alike to Wizarding Weekends this month.

For two enchanting weekends, the zoo will transform into a family-friendly event that’ll allow guests to enter Nocturnal Alley, the Forbidden Forest and more, according to a news release Tuesday.

Wizarding Weekends will be held Sept. 11-12 and 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Costumes are highly encouraged.

The zoo recommends purchasing tickets online prior to arrival.

Daily admission tickets, along with more information about the event, can be found online here.

