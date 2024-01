GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan is back this weekend.

From location to your look, food to photos, and everything in between, you’ll find hundreds of options to make your big day perfect, 11-4 p.m. at Devos Place.

Come before 2 p.m. to get a good seat for the Runway Fashion Show.

Brides and their parties will have a chance to win $5,000 in prizes including custom cornhole boards, premium packages, and more.