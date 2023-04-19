'Wimee's Words' character to appear in upcoming book series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wimee the Robot will soon appear in a new book series. Zonderkidz has announced an upcoming series of books based on the character from the PBS television series Wimee’s Words.

The first book in the series will be Wimee Creates with Vehicles and Colors. The book was written by Stephanie Kammeraad and illustrated by Mattia Cerato. Kammeraad is a co-producer and writer for Wimee’s Words. The book is scheduled to be published on July 18.

The book series is described as both entertaining and educational. Wimee Creates with Vehicles and Colors teaches rhyming and colors, as well as prepositions and actions verbs. It also includes a resource for parents and educators on how to use Wimee creatively to further learning and grow imagination.

HarperCollins Wimee the Robot

The current book deal with Zonderkidz/HarperCollins is for Wimee to appear in three books. Future titles in the series will be announced later this year.

Wimee’s Words was created by Michael Hyacinthe and Kevin Kammeraad. Kammeraad is also the lead puppeteer on the show. The series is produced in Grand Rapids.

HarperCollins Stephanie Kammeraad, Kevin Kammeraad, and Michael Hyacinthe

“This partnership with Michael and the Wimee team and their unique brand has far-reaching potential,” said Megan Dobson, vice president and publisher of Zonderkidz. “We see this as a perfect fit for our mission of providing imaginative, innovative, and educational books that inspire young readers. Our hope is that these books will be the first step in a long and fruitful collaboration.”

“Eventually, our goal would be to expand this brand in formats varied from leveled readers to activity books to digital-only titles and premium picture books,” said Hyacinthe.

Wimee Creates with Vehicles and Colors is scheduled to be released on July 18. The book is currently available to pre-order.

