Why Grand Rapids kept tornado sirens silent during statewide drill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A statewide tornado drill was held Wednesday, but many West Michiganders heard crickets instead of sirens.

Rest assured, the reason was not the result of an error.

The city of Grand Rapids says they and the rest of Kent County did not sound the alarm during the scheduled drill at 1 p.m.

We’re told the city tests its tornado siren on the first Friday of April each year, so they decided not to sound the alarm and raise potential confusion from an early test.

