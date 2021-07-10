Watch
Wheelchair tennis this weekend on Grand Rapids' northeast side

Paralympians & players from all over America taking part in local competition
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Players prepare for this weekend's wheelchair tennis tournament in Grand Rapids.
Mary Free Bed Wheelchair Tennis Tournament 07102021
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 11:45:33-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wheelchair tennis players from across the United States are in action this weekend in Grand Rapids.

The competition began at 9 a.m. at the MVP Athletic Club-Crahen, located at 115 Crahen Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

More than 40 wheelchair tennis players from around America are taking part in the tournament, which is being hosted by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The competition includes all levels of experience -- from Paralympians to hometown heroes, competing for more than $5,000 in prize money.

The highly competitive tourney features more than 150 matches that started Friday and will continue through Sunday.

