Wheelchair tennis this weekend on Grand Rapids' northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wheelchair tennis players from across the United States are in action this weekend in Grand Rapids.

The competition began at 9 a.m. at the MVP Athletic Club-Crahen, located at 115 Crahen Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

More than 40 wheelchair tennis players from around America are taking part in the tournament, which is being hosted by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The competition includes all levels of experience -- from Paralympians to hometown heroes, competing for more than $5,000 in prize money.

The highly competitive tourney features more than 150 matches that started Friday and will continue through Sunday.

