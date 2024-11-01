WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: I-196 eastbound closure at US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads the weekend of November 2 - 3.
I-96 lane closures in Ionia County
- I-96 eastbound and westbound lane closures between miles 63 and 71.
- Saturday only, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
I-196 eastbound closed at US-131
- Sunday only, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Detour: From 196 eastbound, take ramp to 131 southbound but stay right to exit immediately to Pearl St. East on Pearl under 131, left immediately at Scribner to take on-ramp to 131 NB but stay right to get to 196 eastbound.
- Ramp from 196 eastbound to 131 northbound open.
Ramp from Lane Avenue to I-196 eastbound closed
- Sunday only, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
