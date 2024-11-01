Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: I-196 eastbound closure at US-131

Road closed sign
FOX 17
Road closed sign
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads the weekend of November 2 - 3.

I-96 lane closures in Ionia County

  • I-96 eastbound and westbound lane closures between miles 63 and 71.
  • Saturday only, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I-196 eastbound closed at US-131

  • Sunday only, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Detour: From 196 eastbound, take ramp to 131 southbound but stay right to exit immediately to Pearl St. East on Pearl under 131, left immediately at Scribner to take on-ramp to 131 NB but stay right to get to 196 eastbound. 
  • Ramp from 196 eastbound to 131 northbound open. 

Ramp from Lane Avenue to I-196 eastbound closed

  • Sunday only, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

FOX 17 Traffic Page
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17