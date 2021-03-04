Western Michigan Salvation Army is hiring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Western Michigan and Northern Indiana Division is hiring for 23 social service positions.

In consideration of Coronavirus Emergency Rental Assistance grant, 15 case workers, seven intake specialists and one customer service and operations manager will be hired. Job descriptions and requirements can found be here. Recent college graduates holding a degree in social work, psychology, sociology, or a related field with a passion for helping others are encouraged to apply.

On-site open interviews will be held March 8, 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Salvation Army Kroc Center (2500 S. Division Ave).

Candidates are required to wear a mask and will need to bring two forms of identification along with copies of their current resume.