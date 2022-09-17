‘West Side Walk’ raises more than $100k for free cancer, grief support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids hosted its annual West Side Walk Saturday, which our very own Tessa DiTirro voluntarily emceed.

The organization provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause.

The West Side Walk honors the thousands of lives impacted through Gilda’s Club’s free cancer and grief emotional health program.

Saturday’s event kicked off at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony at Gilda’s clubhouse on Bridge St. NW.

After the ceremony, participants walked one-and-a-half-miles before celebrating at the post-walk after party.

Gilda’s Club was able to surpass its $100,000 fundraising goal. As of Saturday evening, the 2022 West Side Walk had already raised more than $107,000!

The top individual fundraiser of the 2022 West Side Walk was Daryl Vogel who raised $10,832.

Vogel was followed by Leslee Hardebeck, who raised $7,533 and Rachael Lang, who raised $2,412.

The top fundraising team was “Ray of Sunshine,” which raised $5,500 for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

