West Michigan's Mary Free Bed moves up national rankings for rehab hospitals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One year after cracking the top ten, West Michigan's premier rehabilitation hospital keeps climbing the national rankings.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital rose to the 9th-best rehab hospital in rankings by U.S. News & World report for 2024-2025.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Generic image of Mary Free Bed staff and patients.

This time around Mary Free Bed received high marks for the number of patients treated after suffering a stroke, brain injury, or spinal cord injury. Other factors included advanced technology and on-site services.

"This acknowledgement is an incredible testament to the dedication of Mary Free Bed team members,” said Kent Riddle, Mary Free Bed President and CEO. “This recognition reflects the extraordinary care our staff provides every day – turning challenges into triumphs. It's amazing to see how our commitment to restoring hope and freedom is resonating across the country. We're beyond proud, but trust me, we're just getting started!"

Mary Free Bed continues to expand with a children's rehabilitation center under development and partnerships with multiple other health systems as far as Virginia.

The report evaluated 1,049 hospitals across the nation.

