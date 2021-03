WALKER, Mich. — The Just Between Friends sale kicks off Wednesday in Walker and runs through March 20.

The MEGA spring and summer sale is happening at the DeltaPlex, 2500 Turner Avenue NW in Walker.

There are still limited tickets available for first time parents and grandparents and for community presale. Tickets for the public sale, which runs Wednesday, March 17, to Saturday, March 20, are on sale now.

You can find items like unused clothes and toys and other items for kids.