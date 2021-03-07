West Michigan Works looking to hire construction workers at virtual event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Works is hosting a virtual hiring event for those seeking construction work, according to COM 616.

We’re told the event, in honor of National Women in Construction Week, will take place Thursday, March 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Registration is open until Monday, March 8 at 5 p.m.

COM 616 says all job seekers are qualified to attend.

“Now is an ideal time to explore a new career that requires no formal training or degree,” says Business Solutions Director Amy Lebednick. “Historically a male-dominated field, women have an equally viable employment role of the industry.”

Lebednick says the industry is expected to see growth in the area across the next five years.

Click here to register for the event.

