West Michigan Works! hosting virtual job fair on Wednesday, November 16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Works! has announced that it will be hosting a virtual job fair. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, November 16 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Registration for the event will open on Friday, November 4.

The job fair is looking to fill nearly 100 positions. They include positions in manufacturing, administrative, skilled trades, and health care.

More than 30 employers from Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties will be participating in the job fair. The employers include Consumers Energy, EPS Security, Hope College, Michigan State Police, Ric’s Food Center, Spectrum Community Services, Trinity Health, US Engineering Corporation, and the United States Postal Service.

At the event, job seekers will have an initial 15–30-minute phone screen with an employer. Job seekers are encouraged to have an updated resume prepared, as well as conduct research on participating companies.

“Our virtual job fairs are a convenient way for community members looking for employment to share their skills, qualifications and interests directly with multiple hiring managers, plus learn more about a company’s opportunities and benefits,” said West Michigan Works! Business Solutions Director Amy Lebednick.

The West Michigan Works! virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, November 16. More information on the event can be found on the organization’s website.

