West Michigan Whitecaps look ahead to Opening Day at LMCU Ballpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps are looking ahead to opening day at LMCU Ballpark on May 11!

The team has not played in over 620 days and organizers are welcoming a former Detroit Tiger to the West Michigan Whitecaps this year.

"We're really excited to have former Tiger Brian Pena as the manager for our ballclub," said Jenny Garone, Community Relations Manager, of the West Michigan Whitecaps. "He's a great personality. He's going to bring a ton of fun to the ballpark."

Tickets are set to go on sale soon and the team is slated to take on the Great Lakes Loons.

"May will be here soon, and the temps are going to get warmer, that snow is going to melt, and the boys of summer will return," said Jim Jarecki, VP & General Manager for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "We will be ready."