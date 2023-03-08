Watch Now
West Michigan nonprofit hosts International Women’s Day celebration

FOX 17
Posted at 6:56 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 19:01:13-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit hosted a big party in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

SowHope organized the event to highlight women around the world.

Historically, women celebrate International Women’s Day by walking through the streets, dancing and holding flags, so the nonprofit decided to do the same.

Wednesday’s event kicked off at noon at Rosa Parks Circle.

There was a brief presentation honoring local women who lead our West Michigan communities, including the president of Grand Valley State University, Philomena Mantella, the university’s first female president.

Additionally, we heard from Shelley Irwin, a public radio personality with WGVU, who received the organization’s Social Achievement Award.

Their talks were followed by a one-mile celebration march through the streets of downtown Grand Rapids, giving everyone the opportunity to celebrate their own cultural heritage and women everywhere.

“We want to stand in solidarity with women all around the world who are celebrating today the achievements of women, and we want to celebrate with them,” Mary Dailey Brown, SowHope’s cofounder, CEO and president, told FOX 17.

After the march, the celebration returned to Rosa Parks Circle for free cupcakes and hot cocoa.

