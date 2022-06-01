West Michigan native to hold reading for debut novel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan native is returning home to promote her debut novel.

Sarah Branson is scheduled to hold an in-person reading from A Merry Life on Friday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Schuler Books & Music in Grand Rapids.

“Independent bookstores are the heart and soul of a community, and Schuler’s meant so much to my family when we lived in Central Michigan,” says Branson. “I am excited and honored to return to Schuler Books as an author.”

The novel is set 300 years in the future during a period when new nations are established to replace ones that died amid pandemics, flooding and wildfires. The book’s protagonist, a former slave, embarks on a journey with a group of pirates to free other slaves.

We’re told Branson resided in Big Rapids and Petoskey for about 20 years, and worked as a midwife and writing tutor. She also taught history and science to Brazilian and Japanese high schoolers for six years before coming back to the United States.

A Merry Life is expected to be the first novel in a planned series, with its first sequel scheduled for a July 2022 release.

