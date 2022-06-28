West Michigan man to serve 23 years behind bars for trafficking meth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man from Grand Rapids and Muskegon has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars for intending to distribute methamphetamines.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 26-year-old Roddrick Montez Wilson had more than 15,000 counterfeit pills in his possession during a traffic stop last summer.

We’re told the pills were methamphetamines disguised as ADHD medication and were valued at roughly $75,000.

Wilson also possessed a stolen gun that officials say was associated with drug-trafficking operations.

U.S. Attorney's Office – Western District of Michigan

“Counterfeit pills pose a significant danger to our communities,” says U.S. Attorney Mark A. Totten. “There are often devastating consequences for drug users who ingest fake pills bought off the street. My office is committed to raising awareness about this issue, and prosecuting those individuals who seek to profit off the distribution of counterfeit substances.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says nearly 10 million counterfeit pills were confiscated in the U.S. between August and December last year.

Officials released the following images showcasing the differences between fake drugs and real ones:

Counterfeit Adderall:

U.S. Attorney's Office – Western District of Michigan

Genuine Adderall:

U.S. Attorney's Office – Western District of Michigan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube