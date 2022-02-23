West Michigan family welcomes baby born at 2:22 p.m. on 2-22-22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two is the lucky number for one West Michigan family!

They welcomed a baby girl at 2:22 p.m. on February 22, 2022, AKA Twosday.

Bridget Bofysil and Kristin Leshinsky-Bofysil delivered Dylan at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

Spectrum Health

The doctor chose the date of Kristin's c-section, but the time was a surprise.

The couple says they are now a family of four. Dylan's older sister, Avery is excited to meet her new sibling.

They are still in the hospital and haven't thought too far ahead just yet, but think they might do big celebrations for Dylan's 2nd and 22nd birthdays.