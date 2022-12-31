West Michigan dioceses release statements after Pope Benedict XVI’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Diocese of Grand Rapids and the Diocese of Kalamazoo released statements Saturday to FOX 17 after Pope Benedict XVI passed away.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job. He died Saturday at 95 years old.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids said church bells at parishes in the diocese will toll Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. to mark the occasion of Pope Benedict XVI’s death.

Most Reverend David J. Walkowiak, bishop of Grand Rapids, released the following statement:

"A highly regarded theologian and scholar, Pope Benedict XVI brought Catholics to a deeper understanding of our faith through his extensive writings and focus on keeping Christ at the center of our Christian life. His study of theology and philosophy and deep intellect enabled him o speak with a pastor's heart while drawing from a variety of sources that appealed to Catholics and non-Catholics alike.



"His life and ministry will be forever intertwined with many significant moments in the Church's history— from his notable contribution at the Second Vatican Council, to his work as President of the Preparatory Commission for the Catechism of the Catholic Church, to his decision to resign from the papacy.



"Through Pope Benedict XVI's prayer and witness, the Church has been granted great treasures.



"May Pope Benedict XVI now rest in eternal peace. Please join me in praying for the repose of his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed." Most Reverend David J. Walkowiak, Diocese of Grand Rapids

Bishop Paul J. Bradley of the Diocese of Kalamazoo met the pope several times, including in 2012, shortly before the Pope’s historic retirement in 2013.

Bishop Bradley released the following statement regarding Pope Benedict XVI’s death:

"It is with great confidence in Christ's promises, yet with sadness of heart, that we have received the news that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, has been called from this world to the eternal life with our Heavenly Father. At the same time, we offer our prayers for the repose of the soul of Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, who has 'finished the race' here on earth, that he may enjoy at last the eternal rest and unending joy of the saints in Heaven.



"Pope Benedict's contribution to the Church has been immeasurable: from his early days as a priest, when he was an expert for the Second Vatican Council, to his role as President of the Commission to draft the Catechism of the Catholic Church, to his tenure as Prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, to his election on April 19, 2005, as the 256th Roman Pontiff and Shepherd of the more than one billion Catholics worldwide. He led the Church with courage and gentle dignity through his writings and teaching, including his encyclicals 'Deus est Caritas' ['God is Love,' 2005], 'Spe Salvi' ['Saved by Hope,' 2007] and 'Caritas in Veritate' ['Love in Truth,' 2009], he gave the Church greater insight and clarity into our faith. During his papacy, Pope Benedict's guidance, teaching and pastoral governance moved the Church forward into a time of renewal, through the call to a New Evangelization.



"Pope Emeritus Benedict captivated our nation with his Apostolic Visit to the United States in 2008, during which he celebrated Mass at Yankee Stadium and gave an inspiring address to the United Nations. I had the great pleasure of meeting Pope Emeritus Benedict on two separate occasions, the last of which was in 2012, when I presented him with a spiritual bouquet of prayers from the Faithful of the Diocese of Kalamazoo...He felt our prayers then and continued to receive them during his years as Pope Emeritus. He will be known for his surprising and historic resignation from the papacy on February 28, 2013.



"Let us join together in prayer, asking our Loving God to welcome Pope Emeritus Benedict into the Heavenly Kingdom. May he receive the reward for his 95 years of faithful witness to and love for Jesus Christ, as we offer our thanksgiving to the Lord for this Holy Father's longstanding service to the Church and to the world." Bishop Paul J. Bradley, Diocese of Kalamazoo

The Diocese of Kalamazoo says the bishop will celebrate a special Mass on Wednesday, January 4 at 12:10 p.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral.

