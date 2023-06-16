West Michigan celebrating ‘616 Day’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — June 16 marks the celebration of all things “616”— the area code shared by Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas.

History

Grand Rapids is the second largest city in Michigan.

The Hopewell Indians occupied the Grand River Valley more than 2,000 years ago. The Ottawa Indians moved here about 300 years ago and lived in several villages along the river.

** Fun fact: The Grand River is Michigan's largest inland river.

Louis Campau, a French trader, established a trading post here in 1826 before buying what is now the entire downtown business district from the federal government for $90 in 1831.

The first formal census in 1845 listed a population of 1,510. The 2020 Census estimated the population of Grand Rapids to be 198,893, but the whole metro-area is home to more than one million people.

Industry and Innovation

Grand Rapids was once known as “America’s Furniture Capital.” The city became a major lumbering center in the late 19th century.

Processing logs were floated down the Grand River, and the ready supply of timber led to fine wood furniture becoming a major industry with 44 furniture companies throughout the city.

Now, Grand Rapids is known as “Beer City USA” with more than 80 breweries, but the beer itself dates back centuries.

Englishman John Pannell built a small brewery back in 1836 in what is now downtown Grand Rapids.

The local brewing scene thrived until Prohibition, which led to decades of struggle with the last remaining brewery closing in 1951.

Things kicked back up in 1997 when two college students opened Canal Street Brewing— now known as Founders Brewing Company, the largest of our local craft breweries.

** Fun fact: "ratebeer.com" named Founders the World's 2nd Best Brewery in 2012.

Craft Beer Marketing Awards

Grand Rapids is also home to one of the 21st century’s fastest-growing life-sciences clusters, the Medical Mile.

Innovative healthcare in the region dates back to 1945 when Grand Rapids became the first city in the world to add fluoride to its drinking water— a move hailed as one of the 20th century’s greatest public health achievements.

Culture and Entertainment

Grand Rapids is home to two art museums, a zoo and several performing arts theaters, along with professional opera, symphony and ballet companies.

** Fun fact: Newsweek Magazine named the Grand Rapids Art Museum one of the six best buildings of 2007.

Grand Rapids Ballet

Just outside the city limits, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park hosts more than 750,000 visitors each year.

** Fun fact: Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is one of the world's 100-most visited art museums.

The Heartside district of Grand Rapids features Van Andel Arena— home to the Grand Rapids Gold, an NBA G League team affiliated with the Denver Nuggets, and the Grand Rapids Griffins, an American Hockey League team affiliated with the Detroit Red Wings.

Van Andel will soon be home to the new professional volleyball team, the Grand Rapids Rise, whose inaugural season starts in January.

The arena is also a frequent tour stop for some of the world's biggest acts, including Taylor Swift, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and Garth Brooks.

616 Day Festival

Rosa Parks Circle will play host to a family-friendly day of fun this Friday with live music, art, games, fashion and food.

616Day

There will be a sidewalk chalk contest throughout the day with prizes— a $200 gift card for the winner and a $100 gift card for the 17 and under group winner.

The “Hai Cuu Experience” featuring live music and live poetry performances is from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Artists include DJ OSO, RELLZ, Sayroan Sanai, Antonio Taylor and Zilla Zo.

The 616 Day Festival runs from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

If you’d like to sign up to volunteer, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube