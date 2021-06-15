West Michigan Blood banks running on one day’s worth of supplies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Blood Banks are asking for donations as they are down to one day’s worth of blood left. Versiti’s short supply has been dramatically low for the past 10 days.

The whole process takes 30 min and those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 do not have to wear a mask.

The O+ and O- blood types are needed the most Versiti reports.

“O is a universal blood type. O negative is a universal blood,” said Dawn Kaiser Area Vice President.

Although certain blood types are needed more than others, Versiti says they take all the help they can get.

Versiti also says they are working to change policies that prevent gay men from donating. Currently, gay men can donate if they have not had a partner in the last three months. All other members of the LGBTQ+ community can donate.

Those interested in donating can find out where to do so here.