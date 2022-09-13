West Michigan artists invited to decorate expansion to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is inviting all West Michigan artists to add a little flair to its interior space!

The airport is seeking installation designs that would embellish the new expansion to Concourse A under three categories:

Wall art: Artwork will be visible on designated walls near boarding and gathering areas.

Artwork will be visible on designated walls near boarding and gathering areas. Suspended art: Art is visible from multiple angles in a way that conveys circulation.

Art is visible from multiple angles in a way that conveys circulation. Terrazzo flooring: Art depicts West Michigan landscapes on the floors of four areas with high visibility.

“Through our art program, we strive to curate a unique sense of place that resonates with our community,” says President & CEO Tory Richardson. “As the gateway to West Michigan, we are always looking to showcase the immense talent that exists in our region, from the lakeshore to urban core.”

The public art program comes from the airport’s collaboration with the Frey Foundation, Richardson adds.

Visit the airport’s website for more information.

