West Michigan advocates recognize National Donate Life Month to encourage lifesaving organ donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two West Michigan organ transplant recipients are working to make the journey easier for others in need of lifesaving donations by opening the Transplant House of West Michigan.

There are 2,700 Michiganders currently waiting for lifesaving transplants. On Wednesday, Corewell Health, Gift of Life Michigan, and Grand Rapids Commissioner Lisa Knight, in partnership with the city, recognized National Donate Life Month.

Tracy Gary waited three years for a new heart after suffering three heart attacks and a stroke.

TRACY GARY

"In the moment of waiting for the transplant? Yeah, you had no idea when the call was going to come. You had no idea when your last breath was going to be," Tracy said.

He does not know whose heart beats in his chest. I asked him, "Anything you want to say to them, if you could?"

"Thank you. I love you. I wouldn't be here today. Wouldn't have met my wife. I wouldn't have seen four grandchildren being born, and we wouldn't have been able to start the transplant house in West Michigan," Tracy said.

Tracy met his wife, Holly Gary, during his journey. She was in need of a new liver.

TRACY GARY

"I never would have met him without my donor and donor family, and it's really easy to sign up, and yeah, you can't take your organs to heaven," Holly said.

To help others, Tracy and Holly started the Transplant House of West Michigan, an affordable place for people to stay.

"We wanted to create, like, a community environment for everyone that's affected by organ donation, because it's so hard to be alone," Holly said.

Gift of Life Michigan shared that Corewell Butterworth had the most organ donors in the state, with 54 donors in 2025.

The hospital also had the second-highest number of tissue donations with 75 donors.

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I asked Gift of Life Michigan President Dorrie Dils, "How do you explain to people who're thinking about being an organ donor that they won't be taken advantage of?"

"I understand that families and individuals might have concerns about that, but patients who are on the waiting list are all walks of life, and actually, most of us know someone in our inner circle who has been touched by donation or touched by transplant," Dils said.

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"Hospital ER staff do not know, first of all, that you're going to die, and second, that you are a registered donor. They do everything they can to save you, but when that inevitable event comes, when they are no longer able to provide care, transitioning to that decision happens. Television is not where you should get your medical advice," Dils explained.

People can register to be an organ donor through the Secretary of State or the Gift of Life Michigan website.

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