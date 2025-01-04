'We're a divided culture': Grand Rapids churches leaving the CRC over sexuality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At least eight Grand Rapids area churches plan to leave the Christian Reformed Church, a process called disaffiliation, due to the denomination's recent decisions on sexuality.

For decades, the Christian Reformed Church (CRC) considered same-sex relationships to be sinful and against the will of God, though this belief was not binding. In 2022, during Synod — the annual assembly of the denomination at Calvin University — this changed. Members of the CRC ruled its stance on sexuality bore "confessional" status, meaning it was core to the church and its teachings.

Continuing to clarify its traditional view of marriage, the CRC ruled at Synod this past summer that its churches, pastors, elders and deacons must agree with the denomination on matters of confession — including sexuality — or else face discipline.

READ MORE: Grand Rapids churches face discipline following synod, opposed to CRC's stance on sexuality

Now at least eight Grand Rapids area churches — Grace Church, Calvin Church, Church of the Servant, Boston Square, Eastern Avenue, First, Neland Avenue and Oakdale CRCs in the process of disaffiliation.

Sam Landstra | FOX 17

"There has been a lot of pain and there was a lot of pain," said Emily Helder, clerk of Grace Church in Grand Rapids.

In the first of two votes, the congregation of Grace Church voted in December to disaffiliate from the Christian Reformed Church. Since Synod 2024, its members had been meeting with each other to discuss next steps, though a separation seemed "inevitable."

"A lot of grief and sadness and in needing to walk away from the church that nurtured, the denomination that nurtured my faith," Helder said. "It's been all the emotions."

In the Christian Reformed Church, the process of disaffiliation begins when a church council agrees to separate from the denomination. The council then sends a letter to its classis (a regional group of churches) and its congregation holds two votes on disaffiliation. If both votes pass, the classis must then declare it approves of the separation.

Sam Landstra | FOX 17

"Our intention was never to leave the CRC," said Rebecca Jordan Heys, a pastor at Calvin Church in Grand Rapids. "Our longing was that a congregation like ours could hold that policy of full participation and still be a part of the denomination."

Like Grace Church, Calvin has a policy of full participation, allowing Christian couples in same-sex relationships to be married, be baptized, serve in leadership positions and participate in all aspects of life in the church. It too, plans to leave its denomination.

"I wish that this issue didn't divide us," Jordan Heys said. "And also that we saw it as more than an issue, but as our beloved siblings and neighbors whom are called to love."

Policies of full participation have led the CRC to place Calvin, Grace and other churches in its classis — Classis Grand Rapids East — under a limited suspension, a "one-year process of conversation and discernment toward either restoration and alignment with CRCNA positions on chastity, or toward disaffiliation from the denomination," according to the denomination's website.

Sam Landstra | FOX 17

"Our culture is changing and a lot of people are asking questions about their sexuality," said Zach King, general secretary of the CRC. "The church is a place to have those conversations, but it's also a place where we have some firm beliefs about what sexuality means."

In addition to clarifying its stance on same-sex relationships, the CRC has also called on its members to "show love to all people groups including our LGBTQ+ members" and repent from all other forms of sexual sin, including adultery, pornography and premarital sex.

The standard on sexuality is higher today, King says.

"The space to disagree in the Christian Reformed Church has changed," King said. "Office bearers have a high standard of leadership in terms of teaching, in terms of life, in terms of expressing those values for their congregations."

A higher standard has lead to heavy losses. Even as a number of churches have recently affiliated with the denomination, a higher amount are disaffiliating, many of them in Grand Rapids, where the CRC is based.

"Many of our hearts are heavy for this. We hoped we could see some restoration and unity at this time but we recognize that it's a tough moment for people who see this issue in a very different way," King said.

READ MORE: Leap of Faith: Local pastors featured in documentary filmed in Grand Rapids

Sam Landstra | FOX 17

On a wall outside the sanctuary in Grace Church, there hangs a mural: Grace Through Every Generation. Rows and rows of the faces who've helped write the history of the CRC are what make it complete.

"For better or for worse, [church] is often a family thing," King said. "Family members sometimes disagree and experience separation."

Sam Landstra | FOX 17

Those churches leaving the CRC can become independent, form a new denomination(s) or join an already existing denomination, likely one whose beliefs are affirming toward same-sex relationships, such as the Reformed Church in America, where many CRC pastors have already transferred their preaching credentials.

"I think a lot of us from these churches don't know yet," Jordan Heys said. "But we want to be careful to explore that well, and any expression of unity is important to us."

"I think we'll probably be disaffiliated and solo for some time," Helder added.

These congregations — and the Christian Reformed Church itself — do not want to solely be defined by these separations, though, however heavy.

"This has been a tradition that I have loved. It has formed me into who I am and taught me about Jesus and his love," Jordan Heys said. "I'm glad to be able to take all of that wonderful richness from this tradition and continue carrying that forward."

Forward in faith.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube