Grand Rapids churches face discipline following synod, opposed to CRC's stance on sexuality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the final day of synod, a goodbye was given.

Speaking to the delegates — a collection of mostly pastors, elders and deacons gathered together in the Calvin Chapel for the annual assembly of the Christian Reformed Church — a tearful member of Eastern Avenue CRC in Grand Rapids stated to the floor, "How we leave is important to consider."

"I don't come to you with the spirit of us versus them," said Trish Borgdorff, whose church and several others wrote communications of protest to Synod 2024, disagreeing with the denomination's stance that same sex-relationships are sinful.

"The church shaped me and my faith. I am grateful for all of it and that makes this process particularly painful," Borgdorff said. "Today there is sadness, there is peace, and there is hope."

On Thursday, synod ruled that churches, officebearers and members "in protest" with the denomination — particularly related to beliefs about sexuality — have "entered into the process of discipline" defined earlier in the week.

In total, at least 27 churches in the CRC consider themselves to be in protest or are otherwise accepting of same-sex relationships, according to a list from religious group All One Body.

The newly-decided upon disciplinary process desires these congregations be put on "a path of repentance and and restoration," with synod instructing them to "honor their covenant commitments to the CRCNA," according to a majority report passed in a 150-34 vote.

Such repentance, according to synod, could be demonstrated by removing public statements related to sexuality, refusing preach against the denomination's confessions, refraining from ordaining, marrying or baptizing people in same-sex relationships and a commitment to not serve in organizations whose beliefs run contrary to the teachings of the Christian Reformed church.

"If we are going to live together as a family, these are the rules you need to obey," said a delegate during Wednesday morning debate. "How are we to go forward unless we agree?"

Effective at the conclusion of Synod 2024, officebearers from churches in noncompliance were also placed on "limited suspension" and therefore unable to attend synod as a delegate.

"I don't want to see anyone leave," said another delegate during debate. "But as Abraham was asked to offer up Isaac as an act of obedience and faith, I see this as an act of obedience and faith."

In addition, if a church does complete the "repentance and restoration" or disaffiliation process within two years, its classis is to remove its council and revert the church to an "emerging status," a lesser standing within the CRC.

"Disappointed, a bit disheartened," said Michael Van Denend, a member of Neland Avenue CRC. "Hard to imagine that a place is left for us."

Prior to synod, the church council for Neland Avenue wrote a letter to the deliberative body — referred to as Communication 26 — asking it to allow its officebearers to disagree with the denomination's stance on sexuality and still remain in office: "We always thought in the Christian Reformed Church that unity didn't mean uniformity," Van Denend said.

This week, though, synod ruled that CRC pastors, elders and deacons may not take "exception to the confessions," clarifying that personal difficulties with portions of doctrine — a term referred to as gravamen — are "a temporary tool for discipleship to help an officebearer once again affirm" that the confessions "fully agree with the Word of God."

During floor debate, a number of delegates spoke against the advisory committee's report, claiming that tightening the gravamen process would "cripple" their current council's ability.

"We have people who have gifts, who have talents, who are willing to serve," said a delegate from Canada. "If we put this in place, they can't."

If Neland Avenue, too, chose to follow synod's set course toward "repentance and restoration," it would not be able to staff a full council of elders and deacons, according to Van Denend.

The nature of his church won't change, though, according to the former synod delegate, even as affiliation with the CRC remains uncertain for certain churches, including his own.

‘We're a church that is joyful, that welcomes everyone, that has vibrant worship," Van Denend said. "On Sunday morning, we'll do the same."

In a statement provided to FOX 17 on Thursday, Zachary King, general secretary of the CRCNA said in part, "Over the past several years, synod has worked hard to articulate our understanding of what the Bible says about sexuality and how this relates to our confessions as a church."

"Now that that has been clearly defined, this year’s synod focused on clarifying procedures for congregations and office bearers who may wrestle with this understanding; with a commitment to help guide them in their understanding, or create pathways for them to disaffiliate if their convictions are already settled."

We know that these decisions are lamented by some of our members even as they are commended by others. We hurt because part of our body is hurting, and we pray that the clarity that has been established will help us move forward."

